Amid Standoff, Bengal CS Sends Fresh Talks Offer To Protesting Junior Doctors

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) The West Bengal on Wednesday issued a fresh appeal requesting the protesting junior doctors holding a sit-in outside the Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the state Depart in Salt Lake, since Tuesday to send a delegation for discussions on their demands.

The medics protesting the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month are demanding the suspension of the Health Secretary, Director of Health Services, and the Director of Medical Education.

A similar appeal for talks was sent on Tuesday evening by Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, but it was rejected by the protesting doctors who questioned the rationale behind the appeal coming from the same person whose suspension is one their primary demands.

“One of our main demands is the suspension of Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam. Yet, the email for a meeting on our demands came from the same Health Secretary's office, which is insulting," a protesting junior doctor had said on Tuesday.

Keeping that in mind, the appeal on Wednesday was issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

“We value your openness to dialogue, as constructive discussions are essential for addressing concerns and working together to improve our healthcare infrastructure,” read the appeal by Pant.

The Chief Secretary requested the protesting junior doctors to send a 12 to 15-member delegation for discussions at Nabanna by 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

However, till the time of filing of this report, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF), the banner under which the protest is being held, has not announced its next move.

“We will communicate our decision soon after discussing the matter,” said a protesting doctor.

In his letter to the junior doctors, the Chief Secretary also reminded them that the common people are being deprived of medical services for the past 32 days.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had said that doctors in West Bengal protesting against the R.G. Kar rape-murder must resume their duties by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, failing which the state government will be authorised to initiate disciplinary action against them.

However, unnerved by the Supreme Court ultimatum, the junior doctors vowed to continue their agitation and gave a call to march to the Swasthya Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon.