Asia Broadband Recent Production Data Guides Expanded Resource Technical Report At The Tequila Gold Mine Project In Mexico

“The mining operations growth initiative our management team has been so focused all year is expected to be lifted even higher with the Tequila report due out in Q4. We are proud of and excited with the progress our mining group has made this year so far, which continues to set the stage to achieve significantly higher levels of production going forward,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.