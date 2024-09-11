New E-Book Offers Back To School Tips For Special Needs Parents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This offers back to school tips for a productive year for both students and parents.

This provides parents with proven techniques and realistic strategies to meet the challenges of raising a special needs child.

Author and Autism Coach Deanna Picon Provides Eleven Success Strategies For A New School Year

- Deanna PiconNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the new school year approaches, many parents of children with autism feel overwhelmed and anxious about the transition. To help ease this stress, autism coach and author Deanna Picon has released a new e-book titled "Special Needs Student Success: How To Have A Great School Year With Your Autistic Child."This comprehensive guide offers realistic strategies and emotional support to help parents deal with the challenges of a new academic year. It's now available at .Picon, a renowned expert in the field of special needs parenting, understands the unique challenges that come with educating a child with special needs. She's a mother of a non-verbal, young man with autism. Her e-book provides effective and practical tips for parents to navigate the back-to-school season and ensure a successful transition for their child.One of the standout features of the e-book is the inclusion of motivational quotes to provide hope and encouragement to parents. Picon believes that a positive mindset is crucial for both parents and children during this transition.The e-book also addresses the importance of self-care for parents, reminding them to take care of themselves in order to better support their child. It will help parents feel more confident and prepared for the new school year."Many parents are swamped with advocating for services for their child and navigating the special education system," says Picon. "My e-book aims to provide parents with the knowledge, tools and guidance they need to make this transition as smooth as possible for their son or daughter and themselves.”Special Needs Student Success: How To Have A Great School Year With Your Autistic Child e-book will show parents how to become more involved in their child's education, form successful partnerships with educators, and understand their son or daughter's rights to a good and appropriate education.“Above all,” says Picon,“remember that you're human. It's okay to feel overloaded. Just about every parent of a special needs child ends up feeling stressed-out or frustrated with the special education system at some point. So, don't feel bad – you're in good company! Cut yourself some slack every once in a while.”Your Autism Coach, LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of special needs parents. Deanna Picon is the author of “The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life” and “Surviving The Thunderbolt: How To Cope When Your Child Is Diagnosed With Autism.” She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. For more information, please visit .Picon is the recipient of the 2023“Top Family Guidance Writer” award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine. She has also received the 2020 and 2018“Top Parental Advice Writer” and 2015“Top Life Coach Writer” awards from Autism Parenting Magazine.###

Deanna Picon

Your Autism Coach LLC

+1 347-869-4705

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.