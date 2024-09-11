The Growth Of Malignant And Exclusionary Social Movements

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US and many other societies are cycling into situations of toxic polarization today; discussion, let alone consensus, often appears impossible and the advantage goes to exclusionary social movements built on malignant rather than goodwill impulses .

As Heritage Foundation president Keith Roberts stated in July 2024,“[W]e are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

As recently as a decade ago, violent social movements were gaining ground primarily in countries and regions that were struggling economically as they integrated themselves into the neoliberal global economy: examples include Russia, Hungary, and other states of the former Eastern Bloc, Turkey, India, and Greece.

More recently, however, toxic polarization has also threatened to engulf countries at the core of the liberal democratic political grouping, including France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US.

In every case, the malignant social movement aims to overthrow a political order built-at least notionally-on principles of inclusion and goodwill, which the movement blames for its followers' loss of economic and political status within their societies.

What's most striking, even counterintuitive, about this takeover is its seeming inexorability, due to the failure of parties of the center and left to offer coherent alternatives-and the resulting landscape in which extreme positions are steadily normalized.

The result is a crisis of democracy, stunting people's faith in collective self-government owing to its inability to help address practical problems such as climate change, economic inequality and mass migration. To reverse this trend, we must first understand the conditions that brought it about.

Toxic polarization becomes possible, if not inevitable, when a convergence of political, economic, and social conditions activate three powerful forces :

Malignant bonding : An impulse to solidify communities built on resentment, bigotry, and a desire to exclude those who are“different”;

The scarcity mind : A psychological state that frames social life as a zero-sum game pitting oneself and one's social affinity group against a racial, ethnic, or class-based other; and

Trans-historical trauma : The fears and compensating behaviors that accumulate over many centuries of physical and emotional violence and become encoded in our collective behavior.

When they converge, these conditions lay the groundwork for a conventional wisdom built on limited assumptions about what can be achieved by society. This in turn produces a deep sense of alienation from the existing order, especially among the dominant racial, ethnic and class-based groups, which in turn generates new, exclusionary social movements.

By alienation, we mean a feeling of isolation and disconnection from the larger society or from what that society is becoming. Alienation can quickly turn into a lack of sympathy and lead to open hostility toward the supposedly undeserving portion of the population.

The pivotal forces in this process are social movements, which are the incubators and carriers of the zeitgeist. Exclusionary social movements, which come to the fore in periods of toxic polarization, always either exist or are latent.

So are inclusionary social movements, which aim to build on a very different set of impulses: empathy, goodwill, good-faith communication, mutual aid, and an openness to finding common ground in inclusive and widely beneficial change.

Traditionally, these two types of movements either clash or coexist, but neither seizes the upper hand for more than a limited period. Today, however, we are witnessing the convergence of nine key developments, some of them dating back decades, which favor the rise of powerful and possibly long-lasting exclusionary social movements:

Decreased economic progress and social mobility : The developed world has witnessed a decline in economic expansion and social mobility stemming from the outsourcing of jobs and vastly unequal growth patterns in the developing world.

Rising global levels of migration, partly due to the imposition of neoliberal economic policies, complemented by insurgencies in the Middle East and parts of East Asia, have caused dominant ethnic groups in receiving countries to feel threatened. Often, the concern is with“job theft” or crime, but the underlying impulse is racial or cultural prejudice.

Self-inflicted austerity : Four decades of fiscal austerity, rationalized by neoliberal economics and concentrated primarily on social spending, stalemate and stigmatize previously successful efforts to bring underprivileged and socially marginalized groups into the circle of prosperity.

Over the past two centuries, the state has emerged as the core agency for delivering on the promises of the inclusive or goodwill agenda. Austerity has the knock-on effect of“starving the state,” causing programs that large sections of the population depend on to deteriorate along with the goodwill agenda they were founded on.