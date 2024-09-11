Director Lakshmipriya Devi: 'Boong' Is Inspired By Tales Of My Grandmother

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Director Lakshmipriya Devi, whose movie 'Boong' has made its debut in the Discovery section of the 49th Toronto International Festival (TIFF) shared that the film is the version of her grandmother's stories.

Lakshmipriya was inspired by the folk tales her grandmother told her during Manipur's difficult times in the late 70s and early 80s.

Talking about the same, Lakshmipriya shared: "My fondest childhood memory is listening to my grandmother's stories under the mosquito net while gunshots echoed outside. This film is my version of those stories."

The film, co-produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures, is the first fiction film from Manipur to be featured at TIFF.

Making 'Boong' had its challenges. Lakshmipriya explained that filming in Manipur with a local cast and crew, many of whom were new to filmmaking, was difficult.

However, the support from the communities made it possible.

“I'm grateful to have worked with all the communities in Manipur,” she added.

The festival which will conclude on September 15, highlights emerging talents in global cinema. Before 'Boong', only two Manipuri films had ever been screened at TIFF: 'Imagi Ningthem', and the documentary 'A Cry in the Dark'.

'Boong' centers on a young boy trying to reunite his broken family by bringing home his estranged father. Set in the village of Khurukhul in Imphal West, and the town of Moreh on the India-Myanmar border, the film is not only about family but also a tribute to Manipur's community and spirit.