Floods, Landslides Affect Many Parts Of Laos

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Sep 11 (IANS) Many parts of Laos have been affected by flooding and landslides, causing significant damage and leaving many residents stranded and severely affected.

Tropical storm Yagi has brought prolonged heavy rainfall, particularly impacting northern provinces, with Luang Namtha among the worst-affected areas, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Laos National Radio.

In Luang Namtha, homes were damaged, while personal belongings were lost. Many people shared videos and images through social platforms, showing residents stranded in their homes and taking refuge on roofs to escape the rising waters. The province is experiencing significant river overflows from major water bodies. The rapid rise in water levels has resulted in widespread flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

Local officials reported that villages, infrastructure, and essential services such as roads, telecommunications, electricity, and water supply have been severely disrupted.

Housing, agricultural lands, and property of residents have sustained heavy damage, affecting the daily lives of many people relief operations are underway to evacuate the residents, provide immediate shelter, and ensure their safety. Despite a slight reduction in water levels in some areas, rainfall persists, posing a continued threat of further flooding.

The provinces of Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Xayaboury and Bokeo have also experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall. In response to the severe flooding, Lao authorities are swiftly mobilising relief efforts to assist the affected families.

In addition, the public is urged to unite in support by donating essential goods and supplies to help families in need. The weather bureau has warned of possible floods as heavy and light rains with occasional wind gusts will continue across the country.

The level of the Mekong River in Luang Prabang reached the warning level of 17.50 metres on Wednesday, nearing the danger level of 18 metres, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Authorities have warned residents living along rivers, urging them to quickly relocate their essential belongings and livestock to higher and safer areas.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and follow local authorities' instructions to minimize the risk of casualties or property damage.