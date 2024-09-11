'Will Give You A Child': Elon Musk's Message For Taylor Swift Over Endorsing Kamala Harris Starts Social Media Storm

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Taylor Swift made her stance clear for the upcoming US presidential moments after the conclusion of the Kamala Harris and Donald debate late Tuesday. The American pop openly endorsed Kamala Harris on Instagram. Hours later, tech billionaire Elon Musk reacted to Swift's remark in the most absurd way by saying he would give her a“child and protect her cats with his life”.

In her Instagram post, Taylor Swift called Vice President Kamala Harris a“steady-handed, gifted leader” adding that she can lead the nation by“calm and not chaos”. The post also applauded Kamala Harris's Vice President Pick Tim Walz .

Taylor Swift applauded Tim Walz for“standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and other women's rights”. The 34-year-old singer signed off the post as“Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady,” in an indirect jibe to JD Vance, Donald Trump 's pick for Vice President post.

Elon Musk's reaction to Taylor Swift's post

Hours later, Elon Mus , a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, reacted to Taylor Swift's remark on X.“Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” read a post by the Tesla owner on X. Musk's post has garnered more than 4 million views and lakhs of comments.

Elon Musk's post sparked a social media storm with many people calling the tech billionaire“creepy and weird”.

“Am I reading this right that you are offering to have a child with Taylor Swift,” commented a user on the post.

“You are creepy and weird,” read another comment on the post.

“So does this mean @taylorswift13 will allow the Democratic Party to use all her music freely for their events? Or is not getting paid too much endorsement [sic]”

“Can things get any more dramatic! 2024 is wild so far [sic]”

“This was the most savage thing Elon has ever said [sic]”

“Taylor Swift endorsement looks like a totally scripted event. Timing is horrid. I suspect they panicked. Her endorsement is now noise that will get lost in the post debate signal [sic]”

“Thought for sure this was a parody account this time [sic]”