Mobility Scooters Market To Reach $3.4 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major mobility scooters participants include Amigo Mobility International, Inc., Sunrise Medical Limited, Golden Technologies, Afikim Electric Vehicles, KYMCO Healthcare, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Merits Products Co., Ltd., Pride Mobility Products Corp., and TGA Mobility.

The mobility scooters market valuation is predicted to surpass USD 3.4 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights

Innovations in scooter design, such as advancements in battery technology, lightweight materials, and enhanced maneuverability, will fuel business expansion over 2024–2032. These technological improvements cater to diverse user needs and enhance overall usability. Additionally, rising awareness about the benefits of mobility aids is driving consumer adoption. As more people recognize the advantages of modern mobility solutions for improving independence and quality of life, the demand for advanced scooters will grow, further expanding the mobility scooters market.

For instance, in June 2024, 1800Wheelchair introduced a new range of portable mobility scooters designed for on-the-go users. These lightweight and easily transportable scooters aim to boost independence and cater to diverse mobility needs. This move highlights a growing market trend towards products that enhance user independence and cater to a variety of mobility needs. As the market evolves, such innovations could drive increased consumer interest and expand market opportunities, fostering greater competition and diversity in the sector.

The mobility scooters market from the medium-duty segment will establish a considerable foothold between 2024 and 2032, propelled by its balanced combination of durability, performance, and affordability. Medium-duty scooters are well-suited for both indoor and outdoor use, offering sufficient range and stability for users with varying mobility needs. Their versatility makes them ideal for a wide range of environments, from residential settings to public spaces. As consumers and healthcare providers prioritize practicality and cost-effectiveness, the medium-duty segment will see substantial growth.







The commercial segment will gain a strong presence by 2032, fueled by increasing adoption in various business sectors, including healthcare and retail. The rising demand for mobility solutions to assist elderly and disabled individuals in commercial settings, such as shopping malls, airports, and hospitals, is driving growth. The enhanced accessibility and convenience provided by mobility scooters market improve customer service and operational efficiency. As businesses seek to accommodate a diverse range of customers and employees, the commercial segment's prominence in the market will expand significantly.

Asia Pacific will expand at a notable CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to the region's rapidly aging population and growing healthcare infrastructure. Increasing urbanization, in line with rising disposable incomes, is driving demand for mobility solutions that enhance independence and accessibility. The expansion of healthcare services and government initiatives to support the elderly further boost market growth. Also, the presence of key manufacturers and evolving consumer preferences position Asia Pacific as a key contributor to the mobility scooters market.

Prominent companies operating in the mobility scooters market include Amigo Mobility International, Inc., Sunrise Medical Limited, Golden Technologies, Afikim Electric Vehicles, KYMCO Healthcare, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Merits Health Products Co., Ltd., Pride Mobility Products Corp., and TGA Mobility, among others.

Companies are enhancing their share through strategic initiatives such as technological innovations, product diversification, and geographic expansion. By investing in advanced features like improved battery life, enhanced maneuverability, and smart technology integration, these companies attract a broader customer base. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and the establishment of localized manufacturing units also contribute to their market presence. Besides, targeted marketing and robust after-sales support enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, further strengthening their position in the competitive mobility scooters market.

In March 2023, Electric Mobility, a distributor of mobility equipment, successfully launched its newest mobility scooters featuring advanced battery technology at Naidex. These scooters are equipped with British-made lithium ferro-phosphate batteries, designed to last over 1,000 cycles, offering enhanced efficiency and performance to withstand the demands of daily use.

