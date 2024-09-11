Borr Drilling Limited To Present At The Pareto Securities' 31St Annual Energy Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Schorn, of Borr Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR ) and (OSE: BORR) will present at the Pareto Securities' 31st Annual in Oslo, Norway, today, Wednesday 11 September 2024, at 1:50 pm CET.

A copy of the presentation to be held is available on the Company's website at and enclosed to this release.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO,

+44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4035704

The following files are available for download:



Borr Drilling Pareto Conference 2024

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED