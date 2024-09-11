Borr Drilling Limited To Present At The Pareto Securities' 31St Annual Energy Conference
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Schorn, of Borr drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR ) and (OSE: BORR) will present at the Pareto Securities' 31st Annual energy conference in Oslo, Norway, today, Wednesday 11 September 2024, at 1:50 pm CET.
A copy of the presentation to be held is available on the Company's website at and enclosed to this release.
CONTACT:
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO,
+44 1224 289208
