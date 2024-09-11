عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Borr Drilling Limited To Present At The Pareto Securities' 31St Annual Energy Conference


9/11/2024 2:51:35 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Schorn, of Borr drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR ) and (OSE: BORR) will present at the Pareto Securities' 31st Annual energy conference in Oslo, Norway, today, Wednesday 11 September 2024, at 1:50 pm CET.

A copy of the presentation to be held is available on the Company's website at and enclosed to this release.

CONTACT:
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO,
+44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4035704

The following files are available for download:


Borr Drilling Pareto Conference 2024

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN11092024003732001241ID1108660587


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search