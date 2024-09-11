عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Keeps Missile Carrier On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast

Russia Keeps Missile Carrier On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast


9/11/2024 2:16:47 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A single Russian cruise missile carrier remains on combat duty in the Black Sea as of Wednesday morning.

That's according to an update by the Ukrainian Navy Command, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to four missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov," reads the report posted on social media.


Russia Keeps Missile Carrier On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast Image

In the Mediterranean Sea, there is a single enemy ship, a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles, the report adds.

Read also: War update: Russians assault near Vovchansk, fighting underway in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sector

According to the Navy, during the day, several commercial vessels crossed the Kerch Strait in Russia's interest: three from the Sea of Azov and into the Black Sea; and nine from the Black Sea and into the Sea of ​​Azov, including four that had come from the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Chinese Navy warships joined the large-scale Russian naval exercise Ocean 2024.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN11092024000193011044ID1108660490


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search