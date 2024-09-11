Russia Keeps Missile Carrier On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast
9/11/2024 2:16:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A single Russian cruise missile carrier remains on combat duty in the Black Sea as of Wednesday morning.
That's according to an update by the Ukrainian Navy Command, Ukrinform reports.
"In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to four missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," reads the report posted on social media.
In the Mediterranean Sea, there is a single enemy ship, a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles, the report adds.
According to the Navy, during the day, several commercial vessels crossed the Kerch Strait in Russia's interest: three from the Sea of Azov and into the Black Sea; and nine from the Black Sea and into the Sea of Azov, including four that had come from the Bosphorus Strait.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Chinese Navy warships joined the large-scale Russian naval exercise Ocean 2024.
