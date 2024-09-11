Swimming Pool Chemical Market Report | Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Swimming Pool Chemical Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Swimming Pool Chemical Market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



How big is the Swimming Pool Chemical Market?



The global swimming pool chemical market size reached US$ 4,113.6 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 5,606.4 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.



What are Swimming Pool Chemical?



Swimming pool chemicals are substances essential for maintaining water quality and hygiene in pools. They encompass chlorine compounds, bromine, pH adjusters such as sodium carbonate or muriatic acid, algaecides, and clarifiers. Chlorine compounds like calcium hypochlorite or sodium hypochlorite act as disinfectants, eliminating bacteria and preventing algae growth. pH adjusters regulate water acidity or alkalinity to optimize chlorine effectiveness and swimmer comfort. Algaecides combat algae, while clarifiers aid in removing suspended particles for clear water. Properly managed pool chemicals are crucial for safe swimming conditions, preventing waterborne illnesses, and preserving pool infrastructure.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Swimming Pool Chemical industry?



The swimming pool chemicals market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The swimming pool chemicals market is experiencing steady growth, propelled by rising global demand for maintaining water sanitation and hygiene standards in pools. Essential for disinfection, pH balance adjustment, algae prevention, and water clarity, these chemicals include chlorine compounds, bromine, pH adjusters, algaecides, and clarifiers. Key drivers include the expanding construction of residential and commercial pools, stringent regulatory requirements, and growing awareness among pool operators and owners regarding the importance of water quality management. Innovations in chemical formulations and the increasing adoption of environmentally friendly options are also influencing market dynamics, meeting consumer preferences and regulatory standards worldwide. Hence, all these factors contribute to swimming pool chemicals market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Chlorine-based Chemicals

Bromine-based Chemicals

pH Adjusters

Algaecides

Clarifiers­­-

Sanitizers

Others



By Pool Type:



In-ground Pools

Above-ground Pools



By Application:



Residential Pools

Commercial Pools

Public Pools



By Distribution Channel:



Online Retail

Offline Retail



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



BASF SE

Lonza Group Ltd.

Arch Chemicals, Inc.

Sutro

Pool Corporation

Clorox Pool & Spa

PPG Industries, Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Olin Corporation

Solvay SA

Zodiac Pool Solutions

Natural Chemistry

NC Brands L.P.

ProTeam

Haviland Pool & Spa Products



