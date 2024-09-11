BSF Trooper Injured As Pakistan Breaches Ceasefire In Akhnoor Sector, Prompting 'High Alert' Along Loc

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was when Pakistani resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in violation of a ceasefire agreement along the border on Wednesday.

The BSF troops also retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side were not known immediately, PTI reported citing official.

“At about 2.35 am, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened and which was befittingly responded by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pakistani firing,” a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

He said the troops are on high alert and keeping a strict vigil all along the International Border and Line of Control .

The ceasefire violation between the two countries has been very rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. Last year, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in the Ramgarh sector, the first loss of life on the Indian side in more than three years.

The latest ceasefire violation comes days ahead of the first phase of the three-phase assembly elections scheduled on September 18. The second phase of the elections will be held on September 25 followed by the third phase on October 1.

The India-Pakistan border extends around 3,323 kilometers, encompassing various sectors with varying levels of tension and security challenges.

In Jammu and Kashmir, this border has been a frequent flashpoint for skirmishes and ceasefire violations. Tensions have fluctuated over the years, with occasional cross-border firing escalating into significant security concerns.

The Border Security Force (BSF), tasked with safeguarding this sensitive area, regularly contends with these ongoing border tensions. The recent incident underscores the persistent security issues and the volatile dynamics of the region's border.

