SPIRIT HR's CEO Elected To Chairman Of The Board Of ESAC

Spirit HR is proud to announce that CEO and Founder, Dale Hageman, has been elected as Chairman of the Board for the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC). This prestigious appointment highlights Dale's longstanding commitment to excellence in the HR and his dedication to maintaining the highest standards of assurance and accreditation.

ESAC, recognized as the standard for accreditation within the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) industry, ensures that member organizations meet rigorous financial, ethical, and operational benchmarks. Dale's leadership in this role will further strengthen the organization's mission of promoting best practices and providing essential safeguards for PEO clients and their employees.

"I'm honored to have been chosen to lead the board of such a respected organization," said Hageman. "ESAC plays a vital role in ensuring trust and transparency in the PEO industry, and I'm looking forward to working with my colleagues to continue raising the bar for operational excellence and financial security."

Hageman brings over 30 years of industry experience to this role, having founded Spirit HR, a company built on a philosophy of customer-first service and strategic human resource solutions. His expertise and passion for enhancing the PEO industry make him an ideal fit for this important leadership position.

Under Hageman's guidance, Spirit HR has become a leading provider of HR, payroll, and compliance solutions, known for its commitment to helping businesses thrive through top-tier customer service and innovative approaches to employee management. As chairman of the ESAC board, Hageman will now have an even broader impact on the industry, shaping policies and standards that ensure the financial integrity and service quality of PEOs across the nation.

Spirit HR provides best-in-class human resource, payroll, and compliance solutions designed to empower businesses and foster growth. With a focus on customer-first service and strategic HR support, Spirit HR helps companies manage their workforce with ease and confidence.

The Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC) is an independent organization that accredits and monitors PEOs to ensure they meet rigorous financial and operational standards. ESAC accreditation provides assurance to PEO clients that their service providers are financially stable and meet the highest levels of industry performance.

For more information, please contact Adam Graham via email at [email protected]

or by phone at 405-208-1094.

Adam Graham, Chief Revenue Officer

[email protected]

405-951-5300

