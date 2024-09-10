Blinken: Killing Of US-Turkish Activist In Occupied West Bank“Unprovoked And Unjustified”
LONDON
US Secretary Antony Blinken today stated that the killing of US-Turkish activist by Israeli Occupation forces during a protest in the occupied West bank was“unprovoked and unjustified”.
Speaking during a joint press conference with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Blinken said:“her killing was both unprovoked and unjustified.”
He stressed the need for the Israeli occupation forces to make fundamental changes in their rules of engagement.
“In our judgment, Israeli security forces need to make some fundamental changes in the way that they operate in the West Bank, including changes to their rules of engagement.
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old US activist of Turkish origin, was directly shot in the head during a peaceful demonstration in the village of Beita.
