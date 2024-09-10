Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian, Injures Others In Al-Bureij Camp

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GAZA /PNN/

An Israeli Tuesday evening killed a Palestinian and others in al-Bureij refugee camp in the central war-torn Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

They said that first aid and emergency crews transported the body of a fatality together with several casualties to Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a floor of a residential building at the entrance of the camp.

Israel has proceeded with its genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip in complete disregard of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel in a legally binding decision to halt its military offensive in Rafah, which may violate its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least of 41,020 Palestinians and injuring 94,925 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine's largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.



