Egypt Condemns Israel's Bombing Of Displaced Palestinians In Mawasi Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli bombing of the displaced Palestinians in Mawasi Khan Yunis, which killed and more than 100 people.





The of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday, that Egypt expressed its deep condemnation of the continued Israeli massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, in the absence of any effective international action to put an end to this human suffering, which has become a real challenge to the credibility of all humanitarian standards and values ​​and a violation of the most basic rules of international humanitarian law and human rights.





Cairo said:“The continued commission of these crimes in this manner, and the disregard for the lives of innocents and civilians, has become a threat to regional and international peace and security, calling on all international actors to avoid the policy of double standards and double standards, and to assume their humanitarian and moral responsibilities to stop this human tragedy immediately.”





Egypt reiterated that ending the suffering of the Palestinian people can only be achieved by successfully reaching a just and lasting settlement to this conflict, the sole basis of which is the two-state solution, based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the lines of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.





Late on Monday, the Israeli occupation forces bombed tents for displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis, claiming that the area was housing a command centre affiliated with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), killing more than 100 people and wounding more than 60.





The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Tuesday that the occupation committed three massacres in the Strip within 24 hours, of which 32 were killed and 100 injured. The ministry explained that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 41,020 dead and 94,925 wounded.





For its part, the Palestinian presidency held the US administration responsible for the Al-Mawasi massacre and the continued storming of cities and camps in the West Bank. The presidency said that it was time for Israel and the US administration to realize that the entire region was on the brink of a comprehensive crisis.





The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, also criticized Israel's“deliberate” prevention of the entry of aid, medicine and food into the besieged Strip upon his arrival at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Monday evening.





Borrell said during a press conference from the Rafah crossing:“We will continue to provide humanitarian support to the people of the Gaza Strip, and we renew our call for a ceasefire, and we have submitted a proposal to the European Union to impose sanctions against Israeli ministers for spreading hate speech.”





In a related context, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that what happened in Khan Yunis in Gaza was shocking and confirms the importance of a ceasefire. The British minister added that Britain and the United States agreed on the importance of reaching a ceasefire and a peace process based on the two-state solution.





On the other hand, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that reaching a ceasefire is the best way to return prisoners and bring humanitarian aid into Gaza. Blinken added that more than 90% of the issues for a ceasefire in Gaza have been agreed upon, and there are a few difficult but solvable files remaining.