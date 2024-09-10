Police Investigate Shooting At Election Headquarters In Al-Jafr, Summons Candidate In Charge
9/10/2024 11:10:29 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said that a shooting incident occurred at an election headquarters in Al-Jafr city, southeast Jordan, and that an investigation had been initiated immediately.
The candidate, who is in charge of the headquarters, was summoned by the relevant Police
directorate to investigate the incident, the PSD said in a statement.
Investigations will be conducted thoroughly until the shooters, who have fled the scene, are located and the weapons they used are confiscated, the PSD's statement added.
The PSD emphasized that it will not stand for any case involving the firing of firearms and that all reports pertaining to this issue will be kept open until the investigations are finished and the perpetrators are located and taken into custody.
