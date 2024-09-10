'Indian Democracy Under Attack For 10 Years Now Fighting Back,' Says Lop Rahul Gandhi In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has alleged that democracy in India that was broken for the last ten years is now fighting back.

Gandhi, the Member of Parliament (MP) , made these remarks while talking to reporters at a news at the National Press Club in Washington DC during his three-day trip to the United States of America. Gandhi was, perhaps, referring to the first two terms of Prime Narendra Mod -led at the Centre.

“I have seen the government of Maharashtra just being taken away from us. I've seen it with my own eyes. I've watched it, as our legislators have been bought in and hooked off and suddenly became BJP legislators. So Indian democracy has been under attack, has been very badly weakened, and now it's fighting back. And I'm confident that it'll fight back,” said the Raebareli MP

“If you see the election results, does it give you more hope for a democracy in India?” Gandhi was asked.

“Yeah, I mean, it does. But it's not good enough to say that the Indian voter is resilient and knowledgeable. Because the Indian voter is informed by a whole set of structures. So if we don't have a level playing field, the voter might be very knowledgeable and resilient. It doesn't really matter,” he said.

In Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, declared on June 4, however, revealed otherwise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to get majority, and ended up winning 240 seats. PM Modi returned as Prime Minister with the support of allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress jumped to 99 seats, with the Opposition INDIA bloc bagging 293 seats, thus weakening BJP's claims.