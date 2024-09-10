Can Iltija Preserve The Mufti Family's Legacy In Bijbehara?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the heartland of Bijbehara, a town steeped in history and renowned for its towering Chinar trees, the battle for one of Jammu and Kashmir's most coveted electoral seats is intensifying.

Iltija Mufti, the third-generation leader of the Mufti family, is campaigning vigorously to retain a seat that has produced two former chief ministers. But the million-dollar question remains: can 31-year-old Iltija secure her grandfather's bastion this time around?

Bijbehara, often referred to as“Chinar Town” due to its abundance of the majestic trees, is not just a political stronghold - it is the home turf of the Mufti family, a seat that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has held since 1996.

This time, the contest is shaping up to be a family feud of sorts, with Iltija Mufti representing the PDP, and

Dr. Bashir Veeri , son of Abdul Ghani Veeri, standing for the National Conference (NC). Adding a twist, the BJP's state vice-president is working to make the contest triangular, leaving no room for complacency.

Dr. Bashir Veeri's father Abdul Ghani Shah Veeri has defeated Mufti Mohammad Sayeed from here twice. He has been close to Sheikh Abdullah's close aide and has been elected MLA from here four times. This time Abdul

Ghani Veeri's son Bashir Veeri is also confident that he will defeat Iltija.

While the veteran PDP leader Abdul Rehman Veeri had previously secured this seat four times, he has been shifted to another constituency, making way for Iltija, a new but formidable contender.

On the ground, Iltija's campaign is a mixture of emotion, tradition, and political promises. In most of the villages of the region, women gather on the main road, singing traditional Kashmiri songs and playing the Tumbakanar, a folk instrument. Iltija, arriving in a sunroof car, stepps out to clap along with the music, greeted warmly by elders who recite prayers and kiss her hand in a symbolic gesture of support. As she climbs onto the roof of a nearby house to address the crowd, local PDP leaders speak in her praise.

When Iltija took the microphone, her speech blended personal emotion with a political message. She spoke in both Kashmiri and Urdu-Hindi, reminding the people of her family's sacrifices, asking them to remember how her mother, Mehbooba Mufti, had once stood up to protect the people during times of military strife.“I miss Mufti sahab a lot, and I miss you too. I will take care of you like him,” she said, evoking memories of her grandfather's leadership.

Her message was clear: while her family's legacy is one of integrity and public service, the challenges facing the region have not diminished. She promised to continue the unfinished work of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, adding that her family had always lived modestly, unlike other leaders who own homes in London and Delhi.

As she concluded her speech, Iltija issued an emotional appeal:“Don't punish me for the mistakes of other leaders. I am your next MLA.” For Iltija Mufti, it's not just about retaining a seat - it's about proving that the Mufti family's connection to Bijbehara remains unbroken .

