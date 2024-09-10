Valory Announces Agents Unleashed Singapore - Night At The Museum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cutting-edge AI meets Web3 in a revolutionary evening showcasing the future of autonomous agents at Singapore's ArtScience Museum

Singapore, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of AI and Web3 is set to converge at the highly anticipated "Agents Unleashed Singapore: Night at the Museum " event, scheduled for September 20, 2024, from 5 PM to 8 PM at the iconic ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. This event is part of Singapore 's "In the Ether - A Festival of and Innovation," featured by TimeOut as a must-attend tech gathering.

Agents Unleashed Singapore aims to unite users, builders, investors, and enthusiasts in the Web3 autonomous AI agent space, offering a unique platform to explore the current use case landscape. The event, sponsored by Olas and organized by Valory, pioneer of co-owned AI , promises an evening filled with engaging panels, interactive demos, and deep dives with industry experts.

David Minarsch, Olas Founding Member and CEO of Valory, will kick off the event with a welcome address and mini-keynote, setting the stage for an evening of innovation and insight. The program features three high-profile panels:

Panel 1: Predicting the Future with AI Agents

Panel 2: Social Media in the Age of AI Agents

Panel 3: Crypto UX Sucks, but AI Agents Can Help

These panels will bring together thought leaders from companies such as NEAR, Olas, KryptoPlanet, Almanak, Creator.bid, MyShell, Vana, Lay3r, and many more.

The event has already garnered significant attention, with over 1,600 people signed up to attend. Attendance is free, but space is limited creating an intimate and dynamic atmosphere for networking and knowledge sharing.

Agents Unleashed Singapore has attracted notable sponsors, including NEAR, Olas, KryptoPlanet, and Almanak. These sponsorships underscore the industry's recognition of the importance of AI agents in shaping the future of technology and finance.

"We're thrilled to bring together some of the strongest builders in AI and Web3 for this unique event," said David Minarsch. "Agents Unleashed Singapore offers an opportunity for the audience to really dive deep on some of the leading use cases in Crypto x AI."

The event will be professionally recorded and photographed, with content available on YouTube in the weeks following. Attendees can look forward to a catered experience with hors d'oeuvres, drinks, beer, and wine.

About Olas

Olas is the platform for co-owning AI. Olas enables everyone to own a share of AI, specifically autonomous agents. One of the first Crypto x AI projects, founded in 2021, Olas offers the composable Olas Stack for developing autonomous AI agents, and the Olas Protocol for incentivizing their creation and co-ownership. Olas' mission is to incentivize and coordinate different parties to launch autonomous agents that form entire AI economies serving all humans. Olas is giving rise to agent economies across major blockchains with over 1,000,000 transactions. In Olas Predict , AI agents predict the future, using state-of-the-art AI models, then apply their predictions to on-chain markets. Learn more at

About Valory

Valory is a research and deployment company at the intersection of crypto and AI. Its mission is to enable communities, organizations, and countries to co-own AI systems, beginning with decentralized autonomous agents. Valory is the VC-backed team of engineers, researchers, and commercial executors that co-founded the Olas DAO" , contribute to the Olas stack, and built the first services using it. Valory is the pioneer of co-owned AI and the expert in decentralized off-chain systems for DAOs. They collaborate with those interested in decentralizing & owning their own apps.

