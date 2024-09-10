POS Display Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 29.81 Billion By 2033, At A CAGR 8.1% - The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global POS display size is anticipated to grow from USD 13.68 billion to USD 29.81 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to the rising demand for POS display systems by sellers during the forecast period. Newark, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 13.68 billion in 2023 global POS display market will reach USD 29.81 billion in 2033. A sale involves the exchange of goods or services for money, typically between a buyer and a seller. This transaction is the primary source of revenue for businesses, which rely on sales to thrive and grow. Sales occur when they address a consumer's needs or solve a problem. To boost sales, businesses employ various strategies such as expanding into new markets, introducing new products or services, offering discounts, enhancing consumer outreach, and improving marketing activities. The point of sale (POS) is where the monetary exchange takes place. This can occur both physically, at a cash counter in a store, or online. The receipt or proof of purchase can be generated either electronically or in print.

A POS display is a marketing tool used near checkout counters to capture consumer attention and encourage impulsive purchases. These displays provide dedicated space for brands to showcase new or updated products, features, offers, and discounts away from regular shelf space, enhancing visibility and sales. POS displays come in various forms, including dummy packs, display packs, counter display units, free-standing display units, and shelf edging. Their customizable, engaging, and aesthetically pleasing nature helps brands increase sales without the need for additional staff, reducing costs and minimizing human error. The effectiveness of POS displays in driving sales has contributed to their growing adoption across brands and sectors.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 13.68 Billion Market Size in 2033 $ 29.81 Billion CAGR 8.1% No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Application, End User Drivers The rising demand for POS display systems by sellers Opportunity Increasing investments in POS display technology Restraints High initial costs of implementing POS display

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



North America dominates the POS display market due to the presence of major market players and a developed digital economy with high-speed internet connectivity. This region drives the mobile POS segment and overall market growth.



In 2023, the fixed POS catenary segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 7.79 billion.



The application segment is divided into fixed POS & mobile POS. In 2023, the fixed POS catenary segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 7.79 billion.



Over the forecast period, the restaurant segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7%.



The end-user segment is divided into retail, hospitality, entertainment, restaurant, warehouse, healthcare, & others. Over the forecast period, the restaurant segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7%.



Advancement in market



The latest flagship POS terminal series from Posiflex Technology Inc., a leader in online-to-offline (O2O) solutions and Point of Sale (POS) systems worldwide, is called Mozart BT. Beautiful modular display systems that combine the newest operating system, high-performance processing power, and ergonomically pleasing designs are introduced with the Mozart BT Series. The series, which combines a high degree of modularity in construction with a sleek and elegant look, hides all wires and connectors, seamlessly integrating the printer and adding a feeling of aesthetics and space efficiency that strengthens Posiflex's brand identity. The Mozart BT Series' compact and tidy design makes it easy to incorporate into a variety of commercial settings, including multipurpose shopfronts, hotels, convenience stores, food and beverage outlets, and fashion boutiques.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing Demand for POS Display Systems.



The rise of numerous market players across industries has led to a highly fragmented market. To stand out and increase market share, brands use POS displays to enhance product visibility and drive sales. By providing exclusive display space away from competitors, POS displays offer brands a significant opportunity to attract consumer attention and boost sales.



Restraints: High Initial Costs of Implementing POS Displays.



The fragmented market has led to high demand for limited POS display space, increasing implementation costs. The substantial capital required for branding, promotion, and marketing in this competitive environment can be a barrier to market growth.



Opportunities: Increasing Investments in POS Display Technology.



Investments in new technologies, such as touch screens and surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, are enhancing the appeal and functionality of POS displays. SAW technology improves screen visibility, clarity, and durability, making POS displays more attractive to consumers. Innovations that develop space-efficient displays, offer better graphics, or include rotating die-cut features will further drive market growth. Retailers are increasingly adopting these advanced POS display models to compete with online platforms.



Challenges: The Growing Trend of Online Shopping.



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a shift towards online shopping, driven by convenience, ease of use, and social distancing measures. This shift has continued, impacting traditional retail chains and brick-and-mortar stores. The growth of online shopping presents a challenge for POS displays in physical retail environments.



Some of the major players operating in the global POS display market are:



. Lightspeed Retail

. Clover

. Smurfit Kappa PLC

. NCR Corporation

. Duet

. PAR Technology Corporation

. ShopKeep

. Agilysys Inc.

. Toast Inc.

. Vend



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Application



. Fixed POS

. Mobile POS



By End User



. Retail

. Hospitality

. Entertainment

. Restaurant

. Warehouse

. Healthcare

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



