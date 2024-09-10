Police Patrols Seize 7 Vehicles With Concealed Number Plates In Ma'an

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 11 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said that security patrols operating in the Southern Region Security Command - Ma'an Police Directorate has seized seven with concealed number plates.Some of these vehicles' drivers tried to flee before the security force surrounded them and apprehended them and seized their vehicles, the PSD said in a statement.The PSD emphasized that it will not tolerate any law-breaking practices and will arrest anyone who threatens the security and safety of citizens.It also underlined that it will continue to deploy and reinforce its personnel through a renewed security force until the end of all stages of the electoral process.