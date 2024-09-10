Safadi, Turkish Foreign Minister Hold Talks On Gaza, West Bank Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, and Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, held extensive discussions on Tuesday, focusing on developments in Gaza and the West Bank.The talks took place on the sidelines of the 162nd regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in Cairo.The two ministers engaged in in-depth consultations as part of ongoing coordination efforts, emphasizing the urgent need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza, protect civilians, and ensure the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all areas of the embattled territory.Both Safadi and Fidan reiterated the importance of establishing a genuine political pathway to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, grounded in the two-state solution.They also stressed the need to stop any actions that undermine this goal. The discussions also covered a range of bilateral and regional issues.