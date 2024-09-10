Safadi Meets Syrian Foreign Minister To Discuss Political Solution, Bilateral Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, held talks on Tuesday with Syria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Miqdad, on the sidelines of the 162nd regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in Cairo.The two ministers discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a solution to the Syrian crisis that would preserve Syria's security, unity, and sovereignty.In addition to addressing regional issues, the talks also covered bilateral matters, including border security and the fight against drug smuggling.Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing consultations and coordination, emphasizing the importance of resolving the Syrian crisis and enhancing cooperation in ways that benefit both countries.