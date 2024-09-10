Safadi Meets Syrian Foreign Minister To Discuss Political Solution, Bilateral Issues
Date
9/10/2024 11:10:27 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, held talks on Tuesday with Syria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Miqdad, on the sidelines of the 162nd regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in Cairo.
The two ministers discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a Political
solution to the Syrian crisis that would preserve Syria's security, unity, and sovereignty.
In addition to addressing regional issues, the talks also covered bilateral matters, including border security and the fight against drug smuggling.
Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing consultations and coordination, emphasizing the importance of resolving the Syrian crisis and enhancing cooperation in ways that benefit both countries.
MENAFN10092024000117011021ID1108659997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.