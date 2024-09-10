UK Gov't Takes New Measures Against Iran, Russia, Over Iranian Missiles To Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The UK announced new and significant measures against Iran and Russia, following the Iranian Regime's transfer of Ballistic Missiles to Russia for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

In a press release, the British Foreign Office announced that "in coordination with our international partners, the UK will cancel its bilateral air services arrangements with Iran, which will restrict Iran Air's ability to fly in to the UK."

This follows repeated warnings from the UK and international partners calling on Iran to cease its planned transfer of the deadly weapons to Russia, whose intent is to cause further humanitarian devastation and loss of life in Ukraine, the statement added.

British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy said, "Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles to fuel its illegal invasion of Ukraine is a significant and dangerous escalation."

"We have been clear in that any transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran would face a significant response," Lammy added.

"Today, alongside our international partners, we are calling out this behavior and its attempts to undermine global security.

Iran must stop supporting Putin's unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state. The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Lammdy said.

Together with France and Germany, the UK has also issued a joint statement condemning the transfer of Ballistic Missiles to Russia and outlined the necessary steps being taken in response.

Alongside the US, the UK is sanctioning a number of key individuals and organizations for their role in facilitating Iran's military support to Russia, including those involved in ballistic missile and drone supply chains. Those subject to an asset freeze and travel ban.

Several Russian organizations are also sanctioned for their intent to use the weapons systems to bring destruction to Ukraine.

Five Russian cargo ships are also sanctioned for their role in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia.

Iran is one of Russia's key military backers and has transferred hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war of aggression in Ukraine since August 2022.

New legislation is also being laid in Parliament later this week to strengthen trade sanctions on Iran, targeting items that are used in the production of ballistic missiles, UAVs and other weaponry. (end)

