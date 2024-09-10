UK, US Will Deepen Their Commitment To Economic, Security Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The UK and US will deepen their commitment to the economic and security relationship in the new Strategic Dialogue which kicked off on Tuesday in London.

In a statement, the British foreign office said, the Strategic Dialogue covered key elements of the UK-US relationship, including defense and security, Europe, Ukraine, the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific, secure, resilient and sustainable growth and other global priorities.

The statement added it reflected the immense value the UK places on its economic relationship with the US.

With the UK and US sharing a USD 1 trillion investment relationship, a re-energized and enhanced economic partnership presents huge opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, supporting the new government's priority to grow the economy.

The UK and US are equally united in promoting prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and the dialogue covered their commitment to ensuring regional security through the AUKUS partnership.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK has no greater friend than America.

He added, the special relationship has been cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years, but together we are committed to supercharging our alliance to bring security and growth to Brits and Americans alike.

"In a more volatile and insecure world, it is even more important that we are highly aligned nations.

Together we are re-energizing our economic partnership, working together to tackle insecurity abroad and facing the future in unity and confidence," Lammy added. (end)

