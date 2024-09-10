Iphone 16, Watch Series 10, Airpods 4 And More: Everything Apple Announced At Its 'Glowtime' Event

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Apple held its 'Glowtime' event on Monday, September 9 at its California headquarters. Headlining the event were the iPhone 16 lineup, Watch Series 10, and the introduction of Apple Intelligence, alongside updates to AirPods and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Here's what we know about the products:

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple's flagship iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were the stars of the show. Powered by the new A18 Pro chip, these phones feature impressive upgrades, including larger displays and enhanced camera capabilities. The 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR displays boast the thinnest borders ever seen on an Apple product, housed in a sleek titanium design for increased durability.

The powerful camera system on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max captures stunning photos and videos

The camera system features a 48MP Fusion Camera capable of shooting 4K video at 120 fps, paired with an Ultra Wide camera for macro shots and a 5x Telephoto lens for sharper zoom capabilities. With the new Camera Control feature, users can easily access professional-grade tools to capture stunning images and videos.

These models also offer improved battery life and support spatial audio, making them ideal for immersive entertainment. Priced at Dh4,299 and Dh5,099, and available in four finishes-black, white, natural, and desert titanium-the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be available for pre-order on September 13 and hit stores on September 20 in the UAE.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

In addition to the Pro models, Apple introduced the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, featuring the A18 chip, which improves performance and battery life. These models include a 48MP Fusion Camera with a 2x Telephoto option, an Ultra Wide camera for macro shots, and the new Camera Control system.

A notable addition is the Action button, offering quick access to functions like the camera or flashlight. Durability is a priority, with Ceramic Shield, water, and dust resistance built into the design, alongside improved heat dissipation for the larger batteries. Both models are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays in five colours, with pre-orders starting on September 13 and availability on September 20. Prices start at Dh3,399 and Dh3,799 for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, respectively.

Apple Intelligence

One of the most exciting announcements was the introduction of Apple Intelligence, a new AI system integrated into iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, available from October. Apple Intelligence enhances user experience with AI-driven features like advanced writing tools, smarter notifications, and improved photo searches, all while maintaining Apple's commitment to privacy.

Siri also receives an upgrade, with a new design and deeper system integration, allowing it to maintain context between tasks. Initially launching in US English, localized versions will roll out in December, with support for additional languages in 2025. Apple Intelligence promises to simplify everyday tasks while prioritizing user privacy through on-device processing and "Private Cloud Compute" for complex tasks.

AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max

Apple's latest AirPods lineup introduces significant advancements in sound quality and hearing health. The AirPods 4 comes with a new open-ear design, personalised spatial audio, and improved Active Noise Cancellation. The charging case now supports USB-C and wireless charging.

The AirPods Pro 2 take it a step further by offering the world's first all-in-one hearing health experience, including a Hearing Test and real-time sound adjustments through a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature. Available in over 100 countries, these innovations demonstrate Apple's dedication to accessibility and well-being.

Additionally, the AirPods Max is available in new colours, with USB-C charging. All AirPods models are crafted from sustainable materials, reinforcing Apple's commitment to eco-friendly design.

Customers can now pre-order AirPods 4 for Dh549, (Dh749 with Active Noise Cancellation), AirPods Pro 2 for Dh949, and AirPods Max with USB-C charging for Dh2,099.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, designed for extreme athletes and adventurers. The new model features the brightest 3000-nit display, a robust GPS system, and up to 36 hours of battery life. It also offers new health features such as sleep apnea notifications and a Tides app for open-water activities.

A black titanium finish and band updates, including black hardware for the Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band, elevate its style, while the Hermès Ultra 2 adds a luxurious touch with a maritime-themed watch face and nautical band.

With 95 per cent recycled titanium, Apple continues its sustainability drive. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be available for pre-order, starting at Dh3,199, with the Hermès version priced at Dh5,649.

Apple Watch Series 10

Lastly, Apple launched its thinnest watch yet, the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a nearly 10 per cent slimmer design and the most advanced display to date. Equipped with the new S10 SiP chip, the Series 10 offers enhanced performance and faster charging while maintaining an 18-hour battery life.

With a focus on health, it introduces machine learning algorithms for sleep apnea detection and is equipped for water activities with depth and temperature sensors. Priced from Dh1,599, the Series 10 can be pre-ordered now, with availability starting on September 20.

Sustainability and Carbon Neutral Goals

Throughout the event, Apple emphasised its ongoing commitment to sustainability. All new products incorporate recycled materials and contribute to the company's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

