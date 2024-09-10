A Taiwanese Fighter Jet Crashes During A Training Exercise And The Pilot Is Missing
Date
9/10/2024 3:43:44 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AP
Taipei, Taiwan: A pilot is missing after ejecting from a fighter jet during a nighttime training exercise on Tuesday night, Taiwan's defense Ministry said
The Mirage 2000 fighter jet lost power at around 8 p.m. local time, the defense ministry said.
Rescuers were searching for the pilot.
The plane was flying in the waters off the coast of Hsinchu, a city just south of Taipei, on the island's west coast.
Taiwan purchased the Mirage 2000 jets from France during the 1990s, and relies on them as well as U.S.-made F-16Vs in its air force.
MENAFN10092024000063011010ID1108659164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.