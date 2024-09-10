A Taiwanese Fighter Jet Crashes During A Training Exercise And The Pilot Is Missing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Taipei, Taiwan: A pilot is missing after ejecting from a fighter jet during a nighttime training exercise on Tuesday night, Taiwan's defense said

The Mirage 2000 fighter jet lost power at around 8 p.m. local time, the defense ministry said.

Rescuers were searching for the pilot.

The plane was flying in the waters off the coast of Hsinchu, a city just south of Taipei, on the island's west coast.

Taiwan purchased the Mirage 2000 jets from France during the 1990s, and relies on them as well as U.S.-made F-16Vs in its air force.