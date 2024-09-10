Khasawneh Casts Ballot, Urges Participation In Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Bisher Khasawneh cast his vote in the 20th parliamentary on Tuesday morning at Taysir Thibyan High School for Boys in Amman's second district.

In a statement after casting his vote, Khasawneh emphasised the importance of the election, describing it as an important constitutional duty and a key step in the Kingdom's modernisation process, which includes the introduction of new laws on political parties and elections, and the establishment of national party lists and local electoral lists.

On holding the elections on time, despite regional challenges, he said:“It is as a testament to Jordan's strength and resilience under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister urged citizens, especially young people, to take an active part in the electoral process and expressed hope for a high voter turnout.

Responding to questions about holding elections amid regional instability, Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's stability and resolve.

"Despite the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and the escalating violence in the West Bank, Jordan has proven itself to be a strong and stable nation that is committed to holding its elections as scheduled," the premier said.

He also pointed to the Kingdom's improving economic outlook, noting that credit rating agencies such as Moody's and Standard & Poor's have upgraded Jordan's credit rating, even as several other countries in the region face economic downgrades.