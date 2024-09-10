LIGUORI ACADEMY NAMED AS A SEMIFINIALIST FOR THE PRESTIGIOUS YASS PRIZE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liguori Academy,

a Pennsylvania private independent high school created to disrupt the boundaries of the traditional education system,

has been selected out of over 2,000 applicants as a Semifinalist amongst America's most innovative educational organizations for this year's Yass Prize. This highly regarded recognition is awarded to education providers with operational and instructional methods that are Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless.

"At Liguori Academy, we ensure that if traditional education systems inadequately meet the diverse needs of students, that this limitation does not hinder a student's ability to succeed," says Founder and President Michael Marrone. "Through our outstanding programs and systems of support, we bridge gaps and empower our students with Boundless Love and Opportunities to achieve their fullest potential."

Considered the "Pulitzer Prize for Education Innovation," the Yass Prize is a dynamic effort, which aims to elevate, support, and expand educational organizations that strive to make a significant impact on students' learning experiences. Liguori Academy not only offers social-emotional learning, postsecondary support, and a rigorous academic curriculum, they also incorporate an employer informed curriculum to build a career connected learning environment. All Liguori students receive a college and career ready education to ensure every student graduates with more than just a just a diploma.

Established in 2021 by Janine and Jeff Yass, The Yass Prize strives to diminish education inequalities and pivot to more impactful ways to spend resources improving student lives. The Yass Prize is committed to growing a network of educators who are ready to bring and share their ideas into the 21st century.

Inspired by the life of Alphonsus Liguori, Liguori Academy provides a transformative experience serving some of Philadelphia's most resource challenged youths, denying no qualified applicant admissions due to financial need.

As the only school selected in Philadelphia by The Yass Prize, Liguori Academy has demonstrated remarkable success since opening in 2016 and has plans to continue this growth in the future.

About Liguori Academy:

Founded in 2016, Liguori Academy is a private independent high school built on the foundation of disrupting the traditional education system. With a focus on preparing students for a career and college, Liguori Academy seeks to redefine and enhance the conventional approach to high school education. Serving students from the lowest-income areas in Philadelphia, Liguori Academy meets one hundred percent of students' financial and educational needs. The financial sustainability of Liguori Academy is attributable in large part to our institution's donors and benefactors,

as well as

Liguori's participation in the PA EITC/OSTC tax credit programs. To learn more about Liguori Academy, to donate, or to enroll, please visit:

