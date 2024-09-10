Katara's S'hail 2024 Launched With Participation Of 19 Countries, 171 Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Cultural Village Foundation's (Katara) 8th International Hunting and Falcons (S'hail 2024) launched Tuesday, inaugurated by its Organizing Committee Chairman and General Manager of Katara Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies ambassadors and representatives of missions accredited to Qatar.

Lasting till September 14, S'hail 2024 features the participation of 19 countries from different continents (Qatar, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Lebanon, Pakistan, Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), China, Spain, France, the United States of America (USA), Portugal, Belgium, Russia, Australia, South Africa, Lithuania and Poland).

The countries are represented by 171 leading local, regional and international companies specializing in the latest hunting weapons and equipment, falconry supplies, and equipment aimed for desert and safari trips.

S'hail 2024 includes first-timers such as China, Poland and Australia.

For its high-quality equipment and finest falcons, the exhibition is receiving a great turnout from enthusiasts of hunting, falconry and camping from all over the world.

The exhibition attracts major brands and high-end international companies that display the latest technologies, innovations and luxury handicraft products in the field of hunting, hunting trips and camping.

S'hail 2024 will be marked by the participation of several ministries and official institutions such as the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, through special pavilions that provide all services and facilities to visitors.

The 8th International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition is sponsored by the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM), Qatar Insurance Group (official insurance sponsor), and AlKass Channels (media partner).

Dr. Al Sulaiti stated to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that S'hail has become an international forum that brings together falconers and hunting and travel enthusiasts from different continents of the world to exchange new experiences and accumulated expertise.

In its 8th edition, the exhibition is seeing continuous development. It opens new horizons when it comes to the practice of hunting and falconry and its cultural preservation by highlighting its authenticity and history, he added.

Dr. Al Sulaiti said that S'hail 2024 continues in great strides as it gives pioneers, visitors and participants valuable opportunities, amazing offers and modern innovations in hunting weapons and rifles and falconry supplies.

He praised the notable presence of national companies that compete in providing the latest products and innovations of high quality used in the hunting and travel field and anything related to it.

He added in his statement to QNA that the exhibition, in its new launch, holds great importance due to its great reputation and prestigious position locally, regionally and internationally, thanks to the wide and varied options it provides for hunters from hunting and travel equipment that meet the best standards, in addition to its important role in spreading hunting culture and its values among current generations.

Dr. Al Sulaiti also expressed appreciation for the ministries and official institutions' contributions through services and facilities provided in their pavilions to the public.

He thanked the sponsors of S'hail 2024 for their continuous support to make this global event a success, highlight Qatar's culture and heritage, and preserve national identity.