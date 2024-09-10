Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care Advocates For Blood Tests To Identify Acne Causes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care is excited to announce a new acne that focuses on identifying the root causes of acne through a simple blood test.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care is excited to announce a groundbreaking approach to acne treatment that focuses on identifying the root causes of acne through a simple blood test. As the skincare continues to evolve, Dr. Speron emphasizes the importance of looking beyond traditional topical treatments and understanding the internal factors that contribute to acne."Acne has long been a frustrating and persistent condition for many, and while over-the-counter creams and prescription medications have their place, they often only address the surface issue," says Dr. Speron, founder of Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care. "Recent advancements in medical science have highlighted that internal factors can play a significant role in skin health. This is where a blood test can make a profound difference. There are medical reasons why people can get acne. Getting these treated can be very beneficial for solving their acne."A comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) is one such test gaining popularity for its ability to evaluate various markers in the blood, including glucose levels, electrolytes, and kidney functions. Dr. Speron explains, "These markers, though seemingly unrelated to acne at first, can provide valuable insights into the underlying causes of skin issues like acne. Additionally, blood tests can reveal patient inflammation levels, which can exacerbate acne symptoms. By measuring these markers, we can better assess the severity of acne and tailor specific treatment plans accordingly."Acne is a common skin condition that happens when hair follicles under the skin become clogged. Different skin care options include products with benzoyl peroxide, or salicylic acid .Another critical aspect that a blood test can uncover is deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals crucial for healthy skin. "For instance," Dr. Speron continues, "low levels of vitamin D have been linked to more severe acne. Identifying such deficiencies allows us to recommend appropriate supplements to support skin health from the inside out.""The decision on when and which tests to perform is based on the clinical discretion of the treating doctor," adds Dr. Speron. "A personalized approach is essential, as a one-size-fits-all regime doesn't work in acne treatment."Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care is committed to providing holistic and effective skincare solutions. By incorporating blood tests into acne treatment plans, the company aims to offer our clients clearer, healthier skin through a deeper understanding of their unique needs.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit or contact us at (847) 696-9900.Park Ridge Lab is open 7 days a week so that you do not have to struggle to find time to go to the hospital to get your blood drawn. Park Ridge Lab accepts most insurance plans.About Dr. Speron's Natural Skin CareDr. Speron's Natural Skin Care is dedicated to promoting natural and effective skincare solutions. With a focus on understanding the internal and external factors affecting skin health, Dr. Speron offers personalized treatment plans designed to achieve optimal skin wellness

