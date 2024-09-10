Global Acute Pancreatitis Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The acute pancreatitis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.56 billion in 2023 to $5.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to high incidence rates, alcohol consumption patterns, gallstone prevalence, tobacco smoking habits, increasing obesity rates.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Acute Pancreatitis Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The acute pancreatitis market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $7.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population trends, awareness and early diagnosis initiatives, genetic predisposition studies, advancements in treatment modalities.

Growth Driver of The Acute Pancreatitis Market

The increasing prevalence of alcohol consumption is expected to propel the growth of the acute pancreatitis market going forward. Alcohol consumption refers to consuming an ethanol-containing beverage, usually orally. Chronic inflammation and toxic fluid production in the pancreas can both be brought on by alcohol intake. The prevalence of alcohol consumption increases in a population, potentially leading to a higher incidence of acute pancreatitis cases.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Acute Pancreatitis Test Market Growth?

Key players in the acute pancreatitis market include CalciMedica Inc., SCM Lifescience Co. Ltd., Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd., Global Neurotech Pharma Corporation, Baxter International Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Acute Pancreatitis Market Size and Growth?

Technological advancements in diagnosis and treatment are a key trend gaining popularity in the acute pancreatitis market. Major companies operating in the acute pancreatitis market are adopting new technologies such as computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), and interventional radiology to sustain their position in the market.

How Is the Global Acute Pancreatitis Market Segmented?

1) By Cause: Gallstones, Alcohol, Other Causes

2) By Treatment: Intravenous Fluid, Nutritional Support, Analgesics, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), Other treatments

3) By Diagnosis: Imaging tests, Laboratory Tests

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Acute Pancreatitis Market

North America was the largest region in the acute pancreatitis market in 2023. The regions covered in the acute pancreatitis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Acute Pancreatitis Market Definition

Acute pancreatitis refers to a medical condition in which the pancreas becomes inflamed and enlarged during a brief period of acute pancreatitis. It is caused due to gallstones or drinking too much alcohol.

Acute Pancreatitis Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global acute pancreatitis market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The acute pancreatitis market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies.

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

