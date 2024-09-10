Our Military Kids Celebrates 20 Years With Ovation To Military Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Our Military Kids Ovation will honor two decades of enhancing military family wellbeing, one activity at a time.

OAKTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids® , a national nonprofit providing extracurricular activity grants to military children and teens, is thrilled to celebrate 20 years of enhancing military family wellbeing at Our Military Kids Ovation , an event honoring two decades of supporting the children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, and post-9/11, combat-injured or ill Veterans.

Continue Reading

Our Military Kids®, a nonprofit funding activities for military kids, celebrates 20 years of enhancing family wellbeing.

Our Military Kids®, a national nonprofit providing extracurricular activity grants to military children and teens, is thrilled to celebrate 20 years of enhancing military family wellbeing at Our Military Kids Ovation, an event honoring two decades of supporting the children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, and post-9/11, combat-injured or ill Veterans.

Post this





Made possible by presenting sponsor USAA, Our Military Kids Ovation will be held on Sept. 12, 2024, at Planet Word in Washington, D.C. The event will give a special ovation to the military families, program partners, investors, and inaugural OMK Hall of Fame inductees who have made this mission possible.

"For 20 years, Our Military Kids has honored the resilience of our youngest heroes and invested in a brighter future for them," said Justin Schmitt, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at USAA. "USAA is proud to support this incredible mission that provides joy and light in military children and teens."

Announcing Our Military Kids 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Special Honorees

The Honorable Trent Kelly, United States House of Representatives (MS-1)

The Honorable Elizabeth Dole

LTG Roger Shultz, USA (Ret), 17th Director, Army National Guard

Trailblazers

Fisher House Foundation

Hidden Helpers Coalition

Joining Forces

Military Times Foundation

National Guard Bureau

National Guard and Reserve Component Caucus

Torchbearers

Gabby Douglas, Olympian

Jimmy Garoppolo, NFL Quarterback

Taylor Montgomery, PGA Golfer

Jordan Spieth, PGA Golfer

Founding Sponsors

Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rolls-Royce

Founders

Linda Davidson

Gail Fertel

"Thanks to our supporters, Our Military Kids has officially awarded more than 92,000 extracurricular activity scholarships totaling $34 million to children from all 50 states, D.C., and U.S. territories since our founding 20 years ago. We love to say we have a military family in every zip code," said Kara Dallman, Executive Director and U.S. Navy Veteran. "While we are celebrating, we are also rolling up our sleeves. We want military families to know we stand steadfast in our support as they continue to make sacrifices to protect our freedom."

Our Military Kids has never turned away an eligible military child thanks to support from investors, partners, and volunteers over the past 20 years. Learn more at:

About Our Military Kids®

Our Military Kids® is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering extracurricular activity grants to children and teens of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11 combat wounded, ill, or injured Veterans in treatment. OMK activity grants build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community.

SOURCE Our Military Kids