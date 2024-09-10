Tatiana Marín Releases Tenth Book, Under The Essence Of The Heart - A Soul-Stirring Collection Of Poetry And Reflections

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Tatiana Marín is thrilled to announce the release of her tenth book, Under the Essence of the Heart. This latest work is a poignant collection of poems and life reflections that delves deeply into themes of love and nostalgia, inviting readers to explore the nuanced tapestry of human emotions.

Under the Essence of the Heart is a journey through the various stages of life, capturing the balance between personal experiences and universal truths. Marín's new collection features a selection of evocative pieces that have been drawn from her extensive body of work in Spanish. This rich tapestry of literature offers a deep look into the diverse facets of human existence, reflecting Marín's unique ability to resonate with readers on an emotional level.

"Under the Essence of the Heart is a labor of love and determination. It is an attempt to distill the profound and often fleeting moments of our lives into something tangible and relatable," says Marín. "Through this collection, I hope to evoke a sense of shared humanity and allow readers to find their own reflections in my words."

Tatiana Marín, a nationalized American who has made several contributions to the literary world, has consistently bridged cultural and linguistic boundaries with her work. Born with an early passion for art and literature, Marín emigrated to the United States, where she has since dedicated herself to her craft. Her literary career spans across multiple languages, including Spanish, English, and French, reflecting her broad and inclusive artistic vision.

Marín's previous works have garnered acclaim in both the U.S. and Spain, and her poetry is known for its lyrical and evocative style. Her verses are a beautiful blend of delicacy and strength, immersing readers in a reflective and nostalgic atmosphere. Through her carefully chosen words and vivid imagery, Marín conveys deep emotions and awakens the senses, drawing readers into a space where they can empathize with the characters and experiences she weaves on the page.

Under the Essence of the Heart is available for purchase on Amazon and with Barnes & Noble in English and French in over 40 thousand bookstores worldwide. For those interested in exploring the depths of Marín's poetic universe, this collection promises to be a moving experience.

About Tatiana Marín

Tatiana Marín is a celebrated author known for her evocative poetry and insightful reflections on love, life, and human emotion. With works published in Spanish, English, and French, Marín's writing transcends borders and languages, offering a universal appeal through its lyrical beauty and emotional depth. She resides in the United States and continues to contribute to the literary world with her poignant and introspective works.

For media inquiries, review copies, or interviews with Tatiana Marín, please contact:

(305) 755-2645

Find Tatiana on Social Media:

Instagram

YouTube

Website

SOURCE Tatiana Marín

