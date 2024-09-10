IAF Officer Accuses Wing Commander Of Rape, Claims IC Probe Closed To 'Hide' Mistakes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A female flying officer in the Indian Air Force has lodged a complaint accusing a Wing Commander of rape. An FIR has been registered at Budgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir, where both officers are stationed in Srinagar.

The Indian Air Force has stated their cooperation with the investigation, saying, "We are aware of the case. Local police station Budgam has approached the Indian Air Force in Srinagar in this matter, and we are fully cooperating with the local authorities," according to NDTV.

In her complaint, the flying officer detailed harassment, sexual assault, and mental torture over the past two years. She recounted an incident from a New Year party on December 31, 2023, where her senior allegedly took her to his room under the pretense of delivering a gift. She claimed he told her his family was not home and then forced her into oral sex despite her repeated pleas to stop. "I repeatedly asked him to stop doing it and tried to resist in all ways possible. Finally, I pushed him and ran away. He said that we would meet again on Friday when his family leaves," she reported.

She expressed her struggle to process the event and her fear of reporting it, citing previous discouragement. "I was afraid and didn't know what to do as there were instances before also wherein I was discouraged to report. He visited my office post this incident... He behaved as if nothing happened and there was no sign of remorse in his eyes," she said.

After receiving advice from two other women officers, she filed a complaint. She alleged that a Colonel-rank officer was appointed to investigate and that the Wing Commander was questioned twice in January. She objected to the Colonel's involvement and claimed the investigation was closed to "hide mistakes of administration."

The officer further alleged that her complaint was not properly addressed by the internal committee, which she accused of bias. "The bias of Stn (Station) authorities to aid the sexual offender was very heart-breaking for me," she said, criticizing the delay in her medical examination and the committee's lack of thoroughness. "IC (Internal Committee) did not do its job properly as directions had come from higher formation to keep the result as neutral. Everyone was aiding the sexual offender," she added.