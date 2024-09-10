Tok&Stok’S Controversial Merger: A Family’S Fight To Save A Legacy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the Brazilian retail world, a storm is brewing over Tok&Stok, a once-thriving furniture and home decor company.



The conflict pits the founding Dubrule family against SPX Capital, the current majority stakeholder.



At the heart of this controversy lies a proposed merger between Tok&Stok and Mobly, an furniture retailer.



The Dubrule family vehemently opposes this move, arguing that Mobly has never turned a and burns through cash rapidly.



Regis Dubrule, co-founder of Tok&Stok, describes the merger as "a drowning man's embrace."



He says Mobly has spent nearly all of the R$800 million ($142.4 million) from its IPO, leaving only R$150 million ($26.7 million).



The numbers paint a stark picture. Mobly reportedly burns through R$140 million ($24.9 million) in cash annually.







Meanwhile, the projected synergies from the merger amount to only R$50 million ($8.9 million) per year, according to Dubrule's estimate.

The Tok&Stok Dispute

In contrast, the Dubrule family proposes a different solution. They suggest a capital increase of R$210 million ($37.4 million) for Tok&Stok.



This includes R$100 million ($17.8 million) in fresh capital and R$110 million ($19.6 million) in debt conversion. However, SPX Capital has allegedly ignored this proposal.



The dispute has escalated to legal action. The Dubrule family has taken steps to prevent the merger, alleging irregularities in the process.



They question a R$20 million ($3.6 million) fee paid to banks for the Mobly transaction. This conflict reveals deeper issues within Tok&Stok's recent history.



The company has seen five CEOs in rapid succession since Carlyle Group acquired control in 2012. Each executive brought different strategies, often with mixed results.



As the dispute unfolds, the Dubrule family faces a critical decision. They must choose between becoming shareholders in Mobly or remaining shareholders in Tok&Stok.



This choice will likely shape the future of both companies and impact the Brazilian furniture retail market. This complex situation serves as a cautionary tale.



It demonstrates the potential conflicts that can arise when founding families, private equity investors, and market pressures collide.



The outcome of this dispute may set the precedent for similar conflicts in the future.

