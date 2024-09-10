Blockquarry Corp. Expands Operational Focus On AI, HPC, And Healthcare Infrastructure With Clear Path For Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a leader in sustainable and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, today provided an update on its strategic growth initiatives and its vision for the future. These decisions reflect BlockQuarry's commitment to being at the forefront of rapid changes and ensuring long-term growth in emerging technologies, including AI, HPC, and Healthcare Infrastructure.

Strategic Focus on AI, HPC, and Healthcare Infrastructure

BlockQuarry is doubling down on its future growth strategy, focusing on partnerships that align with its core mission to lead in AI, HPC Services and Healthcare Infrastructure. These partnerships will include collaborations with HPC service providers and healthcare pilot programs aimed at solving critical industry challenges.

"While we made the decision to turn down recent partnerships, we've actively pursued additional partnerships that make the most sense for our long-term strategy," said Alonzo Pierce. "For example, we're in active discussions with healthcare providers introducing AI technologies to help expand their operations and increase their customer base.” BlockQuarry's healthcare initiatives are designed to address critical challenges in the healthcare sector by leveraging AI technology.

Emphasizing the Importance of Hybrid Data Centers

A central element of BlockQuarry's strategy is the development of data centers that are flexible and or customizable to partners to meet the growing demand for customized AI and HPC solutions.

"Flexible data center facilities allow us to tailor our infrastructure to the specific needs of AI and HPC applications, ensuring optimal performance and reliability for our clients," said Alonzo Pierce. "We're starting in the U.S., but we have plans to replicate this model in other strategic locations, including regions within the UAE (United Arab Emirates), to leverage the advantages of both regions."

Mutually Beneficial Partnerships

BlockQuarry's philosophy extends beyond business growth, focusing on creating mutually beneficial partnerships that drive local and international economic development. The Company's partnerships are expected to generate job opportunities in construction and infrastructure maintenance, contributing to revenue growth for local and global municipalities.

"Our goal is to create a cycle of mutual prosperity, benefiting not only our shareholders but also the communities in which we operate," said Alonzo Pierce. "We believe in creating sustainable, long-term value for everyone involved."

Looking Ahead: Capitalizing on AI, HPC and Healthcare Opportunities

BlockQuarry's commitment to AI and healthcare infrastructure is central to its future growth strategy. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, the company aims to be at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare solutions, further solidifying its position as a leader in these high-potential markets.

"Our strategic focus on AI and healthcare reflects our belief in their transformative power," concluded Alonzo Pierce. "As we expand our infrastructure, we will continue to prioritize shareholder value while pursuing innovative solutions that address real-world challenges."

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable, and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining, and AI.

For more information, please contact us at ....

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...