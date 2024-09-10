Cernobbio Forum Mirrored Azerbaijan's Indispensable Role In Europe's Energy Supply

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Cernobbio Forum, one of the world's most prestigious
platforms for high-level dialogue, brings together influential
representatives from politics, science, institutions, and business.
Since its inception in 1975, the forum has provided a unique
opportunity to address global challenges, both current and future.
This year, a notable session titled "Azerbaijan's Role in the New
Geopolitical Environment" covered a broad spectrum of critical
issues, including Azerbaijan's strategic partnership with Italy,
energy security, regional peace, and the ongoing negotiations with
Armenia.
The high-profile participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev at the forum raises numerous questions about the country's
future direction, such as peace and energy initiatives. To gain
deeper insights into the Azerbaijani head of state's key remarks
and Azerbaijan's evolving role on the global stage,
Azernews correspondent interviewed Professor Vasa
László of the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade in
Hungary.
- What was the significance of President Ilham Aliyev's
visit to Italy and his participation in the Cernobbio
Forum?
- It is a great success that President Aliyev participated in it
this year, as it indicates that, despite the efforts of Western
European critics, it was not possible to dislodge Azerbaijan from
the leading clubs of international politics. The invitation to the
forum showed that President Aliyev is a very important factor in
world politics, thus serving Azerbaijan's middle-power aspirations
well.
The international diplomatic campaign of Azerbaijan is very
timely, as it shows the deserved place in the world of the country
that has restored its territorial integrity.
- How does Azerbaijan bolster Europe's energy security,
and what significance does the Southern Gas Corridor hold in this
regard?
- Azerbaijan has become a key player in Europe's gas supply,
after 2022 even those European leaders who had previously
criticized Azerbaijan and its leader for no reason paid their
respects in Baku. Baku has taken serious steps to develop its
delivery capacities in order to become a reliable partner and a
good business partner. The project of the recently started green
power cable under the Black Sea raises Azerbaijan's role in
Europe's energy supply to a new level.
- What impact has the restoration of Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity had on the geopolitical
landscape?
- The restoration of the territorial unity of Azerbaijan has two
main achievements. One is that the country can act more confidently
in world politics and the international economy, free from internal
security risks; more confidently and strategically planned for the
long term. The other is that the risks of the Azerbaijani sections
of the Middle Corridor have also been reduced so that the related
investments can be realized more safely.
- What role is Azerbaijan playing in facilitating peace
and stability in the South Caucasus?
- Azerbaijan's ability to create peace will be limited until
France and the USA renounce their support for Armenia, which raises
vain hopes. The situation is similar to that in Ukraine, where the
same countries are trying to make us believe that victory is
possible with their help. Instead, however, they only cause
suffering. If it is possible to make peace with Armenia along the
lines of Azerbaijan's conditions, it could ensure the region's
prosperity and well-being in the long term, since Armenia would
finally be on the road to development.
