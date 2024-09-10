Minister: Over 147,000 Textbooks Brought To Nakhchivan For 2024-2025 Academic Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

For the 2024-2025 academic year, over 147,000 textbooks have been brought to the autonomous republic and distributed to general education schools, Azernews reports, citing Elkhan Najafov, the of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in an interview with Report's local bureau.

He also mentioned that 3,306 children have been electronically registered in the pre-school preparation groups of the general education institutions under the of Education of the autonomous republic, and 2,931 active requests have been placed for them.

“Within the framework of preparations for the current academic year in Nakhchivan, up to now, 3,715 requests have been placed for the enrollment of children in the first grade,” the minister added.