Minister: Over 147,000 Textbooks Brought To Nakhchivan For 2024-2025 Academic Year
Date
9/10/2024 8:08:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
For the 2024-2025 academic year, over 147,000 textbooks have
been brought to the autonomous republic and distributed to general
education schools, Azernews reports, citing Elkhan
Najafov, the Minister of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, in an interview with Report's local bureau.
He also mentioned that 3,306 children have been electronically
registered in the pre-school preparation groups of the general
education institutions under the Ministry of Education of the
autonomous republic, and 2,931 active requests have been placed for
them.
“Within the framework of preparations for the current academic
year in Nakhchivan, up to now, 3,715 requests have been placed for
the enrollment of children in the first grade,” the minister
added.
