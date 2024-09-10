Delhi Court Grants Bail To Engineer Rashid Till October 2

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Srinagar, Sep 10 (IANS) Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to incarcerated Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid till October 2.

Engineer Rashid had moved a special application seeking bail in the Patiala House Court, so that he could campaign for candidates of his party, Awami Itihad Party (AIP), given the Assembly in J&K.

Additional session's judge, Chander Jit Singh, while granting interim bail to Engineer Rashid said,“I am granting him bail till October 2, he will have to surrender on October 3.”

The court had asked the NIA to file objections to Engineer Rashid's bail plea. After the NIA filed objections, the judge reserved the judgment which he delivered on Tuesday.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid, who was arrested by the NIA in 2019 in a terror funding case, remained lodged in Tihar Jail.

Engineer Rashid fought the Lok Sabha elections from jail and his son and supporters campaigned for him in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

He defeated former J&K chief minister and vice-president of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah by a margin of 2.05 lakh votes. Peoples Conference (PC) President, Sajad Gani Lone ended up third in the Baramulla Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Engineer Rashid was granted parole so that he could be sworn in as a member of the Lok Sabha.

He represented the Langate Assembly constituency of Kupwara district twice in the J&K Legislative Assembly.