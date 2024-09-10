North Korea's Kim Jong Un Announces Plans To Expand Nuclear Arsenal Exponentially

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Sep 10 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced on Tuesday that the country is implementing a policy to exponentially increase its nuclear arsenal, local reported.

In a speech marking North Korea's founding anniversary on Monday, Kim emphasised the need to enhance the nation's nuclear capabilities and readiness. He stated that a robust nuclear force is crucial for protecting the state's security rights and addressing threats from the United States and its allies, Bdnews24 reported quoting the state media KCNA.

Kim described the current security environment as a "grave threat," attributing this to what he views as a US-led nuclear military bloc in the region. He emphasised North Korea's ongoing efforts to bolster its nuclear and missile capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

In response to Pyongyang's actions, South Korea's Deputy Defence Minister for Policy, Cho Chang-rae, along with his US and Japanese counterparts, condemned North Korea's recent diversification of nuclear delivery systems and missile tests.

The three officials, meeting in Seoul, reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trilateral cooperation to maintain regional peace and counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. They announced plans for a second trilateral military exercise, named Freedom Edge.

Additionally, South Korea is scheduled to hold a defence ministerial meeting with members of the United Nations Command (UNC) on Tuesday.

The UNC, which is led by the US commander in South Korea, plays a key role in monitoring the heavily fortified border with North Korea.

Last month, Germany became the latest to join the UNC in South Korea helping police the heavily fortified border with North Korea and has committed to defend the South in the event of a war.

North Korea has criticised the UNC as an "illegal war organisation" and viewed Germany's participation as escalating regional tensions.