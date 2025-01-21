Al Faisal Global Foundation For Culture And Knowledge Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani officially inaugurated the Al Faisal Global Foundation for Culture and Knowledge, a national institution with a global vision dedicated to preserving, documenting, and sharing heritage. During the press conference, he unveiled the Foundation's latest cultural publications.

In his remarks, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani highlighted that the Foundation originated as an idea several years ago and under the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani aims to continue contributing to Qatar's important efforts in preserving heritage to the benefit of society and future generations.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani has also commended the efforts of Qatar's Government and the Ministry of Culture in fostering a culture of documentation and knowledge through various initiatives and events. He emphasised that the Foundation strives to contribute to the preservation and documentation of Qatari, Arab, and global heritage for future generations.

Regarding the Foundation's publications, Manager of Al Faisal Global Foundation for Culture and Knowledge, Ibrahim Badawy, announced the completion of seven publications focusing on heritage, including the second Arabic edition and the first and second English editions of the book“Qatar Through our Eyes” by Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani. The book tells Qatar's journey of challenges and achievements from its establishment to the present. The French edition is set for completion soon, while the first edition in the Malayalam language will be launched next month at the New Delhi International Book Fair.

The Foundation also supports works by various authors and researchers worldwide who are dedicated to heritage documentation. This includes the publication of the book“The History of Postage Stamps in Qatar” by Portuguese author António Guida, which covers major events in Qatar's history up to the end of Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al Thani's reign (1949–1960). Additionally, the Foundation has supported an important book by Saudi researchers documenting the history of the Al Maadheed tribe, using scientific sources and field visits.

Badawy announced that the Foundation is preparing new publications that will document significant chapters in Qatar's and the world's history. These include a book on falconry and its deep cultural connection to Qataris, people of the GCC, and the broader Arab region well as a book on traditional carpets, which captures historical events and figures through their incredible embroidered designs, predating the advent of photography. Additional publications will be announced in due course.