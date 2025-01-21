Trump oversees final stages of prisoner exchange with Taliban as Biden’s term ends

(MENAFN)

In the very last hours of President Joe Biden’s time in office, a prisoner exchange years in the making was finally struck: the agreed to swap two Americans being held in Afghanistan for one Taliban member serving a life sentence in a US prison.



But there was an unexpected delay (at least in part due to bad weather in Washington and Kabul) and Donald was officially back in the White House when Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty were handed over and on their way home early Tuesday, exchanged for Afghan Taliban member Khan Mohammed who was convicted in 2008 on narco-terrorism charges.



Mohammed had been flown by officials from the US to Doha. Qatar facilitated the trade by hosting several rounds of US negotiations with the Taliban and also provided logistical support to the operations to get the two American men out of Kabul, according to multiple people familiar with the details of the swap.



