BPS Ranks Among Top Five In Infinity Math Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Birla Public School (BPS) has been ranked among top five in Infinity Math Competition.

In the recently concluded Infinity Math Competition 2024-25 conducted by Aditya Birla World Academy, Mumbai, from January 9 to January 11, 2025, Birla Public School has made remarkable achievement at various levels.

The school team secured two individual Medals, one Bronze Medal in various categories of the competition and ranked in the top five teams, overall.

The Birla team comprising of Shubham Tejas Mehta, Mohammed Rayan Savad and Rene Susan Mathew secured a place in the top 30% of teams among the 45 participating teams.

The team was also adjudged as the runners up in the Relay Round of the competition.

Shubham Tejas Mehta and Muhammed Rayan Savad won the gold medals and Rene Susan Mathew won the bronze medal.

The Infinity Mathematics Competition for the 2024-2025 academic year, organised by Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) in association with BITS Pilani, is structured into two main segments: the Zonal Round and the Final Round. Each round has individual as well as group activities that require great Mathematical skills.

The top 50 teams from each category in the Zonal Round qualify for the final round.

The competition aims to develop analytical skills and thinking abilities among students, fostering a love for Mathematics beyond traditional classroom settings.

Birla Public School, Doha, qualified to the top 50 teams in the final round by winning the various categories in the Zonal Round.

The students were trained under the able leadership of Shibu PS, HOD Mathematics and Nancy Baiju, who accompanied the team, to India.

It is indeed a moment of great pride for the school.

The achievement bears testimony to the school's continuous efforts to develop the Mathematical abilities of the students entrusted to its care.