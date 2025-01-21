Amir Attends Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al Ghanem Naval Academy Graduation Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the graduation ceremony of the third batch of cadets from Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al Ghanem Naval Academy, held at the Academy's headquarters in Al-Shamal on Tuesday morning.

The ceremony was attended by several Their Excellencies Sheikhs, and Ministers.

Also present were HE of Defense of the Republic of Somalia Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, and high-ranking leaders from security and military colleges.



Their Excellencies, heads of diplomatic missions and military attaches accredited to the State, senior officers from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, the State Security, and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), along with senior security leaders and other distinguished guests, were also in attendance.

The national anthem was played at the beginning of the ceremony. The commander of the graduates' queue then stepped forward and requested HH the Amir to inspect the queue of the 69 graduates from the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Following the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, the march of the graduates' queue, and the military parade, HH the Amir honored the outstanding graduates. Next, the flag was handed over from the third batch to the fourth batch, the appointment order was read aloud, and the graduates' queue exited.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, officers of the third batch took the oath and recited the Academy's anthem.