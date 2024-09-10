Aveanna To Participate At The Deutsche Bank Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (“Aveanna”) (NASDAQ: AVAH) today announced that its management team will attend the Deutsche Annual Leveraged Finance in Scottsdale, AZ on September 24, 2024. Management will host 1x1 investor meetings that day.



About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 33 states providing a broad range of and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient's normal caregiver. The Company's services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact

Matt Buckhalter

Chief Financial Officer

...