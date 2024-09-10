Optimizely Returns To Its City Of Origin To Kick Off Annual Opticon Tour

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Swedish startup celebrates its 30th year in business with launch of

Optimizely , the leading digital experience (DXP) provider, today kicks off Opticon 2024 in Stockholm, the first leg of its annual global event to showcase its vision for the future of digital marketing. In a year marked by significant growth and innovation, Opticon 2024 will bring together 1,200 technology, business and marketing leaders to celebrate in the city where the company's journey began 30 years ago. Nodding to the magic of Optimizely One's seamless suite of tools, this year's Opticon theme is "Welcome to Onederland," a world crafted exclusively for marketers – because happy marketers lead to happy customers.

Optimizely Announces CMS 13

Through Opticon's engaging keynotes, masterclasses, hands-on workshops and demo booths, attendees will witness first-hand how Optimizely is making the lives of marketers better. Since launching Optimizely One , the industry-first marketing operating system at Opticon San Diego in 2023, Optimizely has experienced hypergrowth by expanding its best-in-class solutions with user-friendly tools across its platform:



Optimizely has surpassed

$400M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) , with a notable 21% year-over-year growth in multiproduct ARR.

Over 150 customers have gone live on Optimizely

CMS since the beginning of 2023-marking a more than 20% year-over-year increase.

In July, Optimizely launched its new SaaS

CMS to provide unparalleled flexibility to marketers to choose between SaaS and PaaS solutions depending on their organizational and business needs. Optimizely recently introduced a

CMS and CMP integration, enabling marketers to create better content faster and collaborate more effectively with reduced complexity.

To give marketers what they desire most - the power of choice - Optimizely today announces the launch of CMS 13. This latest version will help marketers manage increasingly complex content supply chains with new tools, including Optimizely's latest SaaS CMS features

such as Visual Builder and Optimizely Graph upgrades, enhanced DAM integration, Admin Center improvements with intuitive UI updates and Headless vs. PaaS optionality.

While Optimizely has broadened its portfolio with cutting-edge solutions in experimentation, ecommerce, DXP and content management, the company remains firmly grounded in its core CMS heritage. Through ongoing enhancements and refinements to its industry leading PaaS solution and introduction of its SaaS solution, Optimizely continues to build on the legacy it established three decades ago.

"This year's Opticon is especially meaningful as we celebrate our 30th anniversary right here in Stockholm, where it all began," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "In our journey from a Swedish CMS startup to a multi-solution global DXP leader, we never deviated from our focus on innovation and making life better for marketers. Our best-in-class solution portfolio and customer base has never been stronger, so we can't wait for the next 30 years of customer-driven innovation."

The Stockholm event has come to life thanks in part to Diamond sponsor

Valtech and Gold sponsors Contentsquare and Epinova.

To learn more about how Optimizely powers the entire marketing lifecycle, visit .

About Optimizely



Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like H&M, Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.



