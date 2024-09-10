Minister Of State At Foreign Affairs Ministry Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Chile, Estonia Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received on Tuesday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Chile (non-resident) to the State of Qatar HE Patricio Diaz Bruton, and Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia (non-resident) to the State of Qatar HE Maria Belovas.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to closer cooperation in various fields.