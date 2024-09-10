PROMISE Technology Brings AI-Ready Storage Solutions To IBC 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From 288 TB of compact storage to ThunderboltTM 5 connectivity, the 'Dream Team' of Pegasus RAID storage solutions are empowering creative professionals in the age of AI.

AMSTERDAM and HSINCHU, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI-driven workflows continue to generate vast amounts of data and storage needs, PROMISE , a leading global RAID storage provider of streaming data storage solutions, is announcing it will showcase at the upcoming IBC 2024 show how its latest storage solutions for the rich are up to the task. This year, PROMISE is holding several live demos of how its Pegasus Family of storage solutions accelerate the speed of video editing and file transfers in Mac environments.

To explore how

PROMISE Technology's leading RAID storage solutions can optimize AI-driven workflows , please visit

Stand 3.B33

(joint with Toshiba) in Hall 3 at IBC 2024 (RAI Amsterdam Convention Center,

Sept. 13-16).

"With more and more creative professionals incorporating AI tools into their workflows, data storage built for performance is a bare necessity," said Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer. "PROMISE Technology's 'Dream Team' of Pegasus Family solutions deliver compact elegance and top performance, empowering studios and media companies to master increasingly data-intensive and AI-powered creative work."

Updated Pegasus R12 now available

The first demo at IBC 2024 will be PROMISE's high-performance

Pegasus R12 , which will be connected in a Mac environment to show how it can accelerate video editing and file transfers to facilitate creative workflows. Now available for purchase, R12 has been updated with expanded storage capacity. Powered by PROMISE's proprietary PromiseRAID technology and designed for both Mac and Windows environments, the latest version is able to support up to 288TB in 12 bays, delivering industry-leading storage density in a compact form factor similar to standard 8-bay solutions.

To deliver speed and power saving, R12 is powered by ThunderboltTM 4 and features an Energy Saving Mode that activates automatically when a connected host computer enters sleep mode or is disconnected from R12. For further energy efficiency, it features PROMISE's GreenBoost for automatically optimizing the power consumption and noise level of the fans.

The core of R12 is PROMISE's leading-edge proprietary storage technologies -

PromiseRAID

and

Boost Technologies

- that enhance performance, security, and stability.

Pegasus M8 with ThunderboltTM 5 & Pegasus M4 for 8K editing

Soon to be launched, Pegasus M8 is PROMISE's latest high-speed, high-performance storage solution for accelerating AI-driven workflows. Turbocharged with ThunderboltTM 5 and NVMe, it sets a new standard for speed of data flows to ensure creative work is streamlined.

Also part of the 'Dream Team,' PROMISE is exhibiting Pegasus M4, which is ideal for optimizing 8K editing work. It offers up to 32 TB SSDs in an all-flash array and is designed for mobile studio environments.

Live demo of VTrak J5960 Green JBOD

PROMISE will also display

VTrak J5960 Green JBOD, featuring a PetaByte Grade ZFS Storage System powered by Promise and Toshiba. The company will hold another live demo to show how the solution optimizes archiving of video files.

IBC visitors can look forward to experiencing demos at Stand 3.B33

(Hall 3).

About PROMISE Technology:

PROMISE Technology is a recognized global leader in streaming data storage with more than 30 years of experience. Powered by its proprietary PromiseRAID and Boost Family of technologies, the brand's innovative solutions are tailored to the Surveillance, Rich Media, Cloud and IT markets' unique needs. PROMISE's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe.

For more information, please visit:



Media Contact :

[email protected]